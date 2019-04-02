13-year-old trades in his Xbox, does yard work to buy car for his single mother

A 13-year-old Nevada teen single-handedly destroyed the stereotype of typical adolescent behaviour by trading in his video game system and getting his hands dirty in exchange for a car, which he then gave to his single mother as a surprise.

As KOLO reports, William Preston’s family was going through a rough patch in life. His mother was trying to provide for her three kids and three dogs, making ends meet all without a vehicle.

“I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” the young man told the news station. “I wanted to do that.”

The teen was already making a little bit of extra cash by doing yard and housework for neighbours in his community, but he explained to KOLO that he was surfing through Facebook one day and noticed a woman was selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro.

