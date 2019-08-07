Far-Left Queens D.A. Candidate Backed By Ocasio-Cortez Loses

Tiffany Cabán, the far-left candidate for Queens D.A., has lost the race for the Democratic nomination to Melinda Katz after a seven-week battle.

Cabán, who was backed by socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), conceded the race on Tuesday night after she previously claimed that she won and Ocasio-Cortez appeared to acknowledge a similar false claim on Twitter.

Executive Director of The Justice Collaborative Rob Smith tweeted: “This is the most stunning win yet in the movement to elect decarceral prosecutors: Tiffany Caban (@CabanForQueens), a 31 year-old queer, Latina public defender will become the District Attorney of Queens, the 11th most populous county in America. That’s people power.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to that tweet by writing: “We meet a machine with a movement.” – READ MORE