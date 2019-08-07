Gowdy Blasts Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok After He Announces Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against DOJ

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) blasted Peter Strzok after the ex-FBI agent announced he was suing the Department of Justice (DOJ) for wrongful termination.

During an interview on Fox News, Gowdy told host Martha MacCallum all the ways that Strzok proved himself worthy of firing. He also noted that Strzok should be suing former Special Counsel Robert Mueller because he was the one who set the ball in motion.

“I miss the part of his lawsuit where he also filed a complaint against Bob Mueller. I mean, Mueller fired him, remember?. Comey said he would have fired him had he known about the texts. […] He said Clinton — someone he was investigating at the time — he said Clinton should win a hundred million to nothing. He belittled Trump supporters. He promised to stop the presidency. He had an ‘insurance policy’ if that didn’t fail. And the one I keep bringing up that undercuts, impeaches his comment that he never took official action. Remember when he said he wasn’t interested in joining the Russia probe because he didn’t think it would result in impeachment? This is a counterintelligence career FBI agent where what Russia did to this country was not enough for him.”

As for why Strzok decided to move forward with the lawsuit, Gowdy guessed that he probably needs the financial support. The shamed FBI agent has a GoFundMecovering the expenses for the lawsuit that has more than $450,000.

“I don’t know ,” said Gowdey. “It could be about money. I’m sure he is having a hard time getting a job.” – READ MORE