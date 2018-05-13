Family’s House Burns Down; Their Reaction Blaming McDonald’s French Fries & Thanking God Goes Viral (Video)

“God saved me from fire.”

Overcooked fast food french fries were being blamed after firefighters were called to a home in Wilkinsburg early Friday morning.

Resident Victor Tyree said the trouble started in the home’s kitchen.

“My girl tried to make McDonald’s french fries,” Tyree said. “McDonald’s french fries! And we burned up!”

Tyree, his wife, their children and their two dogs were all able to escape the home safely.

