Green Beret, former UFC fighter livestreams being waterboarded to promote Haspel CIA confirmation

Green Beret and former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy livestreamed a video of himself being waterboarded to promote President Trump‘s nomination, Gina Haspel, for CIA director.

In a 41-minute-long video, Kennedy is voluntarily waterboarded by his friends multiple times while answering questions between sessions.

“The reason we are doing this … is for us to have a conversation. Right now, an amazing hero has been appointed to be director of the CIA and because of that, some of the things she has done are being attacked,” Kennedy said about Haspel.

Haspel’s nomination has repeatedly come under fire because of her role overseeing “enhanced interrogation techniques” — which have widely been considered torture — on detainees at a CIA black site. – READ MORE

