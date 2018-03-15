Family of Slain DNC Staffer Seth Rich Is Now Suing Fox News

The family of slain Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich has filed a lawsuit against Fox News over a retracted report about their son’s death.

According to CNN, the lawsuit alleges Fox News reported Malia Zimmerman worked with businessman Ed Butowsky to create a “sham” story about Rich’s death.

The story said private investigator Rod Wheeler learned WikiLeaks and Rich communicated before his death. It suggested he leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks and was killed because of the leak and not a botched robbery, as police suspected.

The story was published on May 2017 and referenced on air but was retracted about a week later.

ABC News reported the lawsuit argues that Zimmerman and Butowsky are liable for damages because of the “intentional infliction of emotional distress” the story caused. The introduction of the lawsuit states Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary, are seeking justice for being “collateral damage in a political war.” – READ MORE

