Sean Penn Authors Novel Portraying a Trump-Like President and a ‘Nation in Need of an Assassin’

Actor and left-wing activist Sean Penn has authored a book in which one of the main characters fantasizes about the death of a Donald Trump-like president.

The book, titled, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, includes the story of an angry 55-year-old California man Bob Honey who is enraged at “Mr. Landlord,” the President of the United States and writes him an angry letter after checking into a hospital.

The character writes:

You are not simply a president of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin. I am God’s squared-away man. I am Bob Honey. That’s who I am. Sir, I challenge you to a duel. Tweet me, bitch. I dare you.

The character’s letter also rants about the president serving “NRA masters,” speaking in a “gasconade and cache of catchphrases,” and refers to the Woman’s March in Washington, DC that “dwarfed your penis-edency on the streets of Washington.”- READ MORE

