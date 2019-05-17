Family of Officer Killed by Illegal Alien Says Trump Was ‘Only One’ Who Reached Out

The family of California Police Officer Ronil Singh, killed by an illegal immigrant at a routine traffic stop in December 2018, attested to that fact at the annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Capitol Hill this week.

“This man over here,” Singh said, pointing to Trump. “The Singh family supports him. Whatever he’s doing for law enforcement, we support him. His team at the White House has reached out to us multiple times.”

WATCH: Reggie Singh, brother of police officer Cpl. Ronil Singh who was killed by an illegal alien last year, on his support for law enforcement and President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/11YhI79NCX — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) May 15, 2019

Officer Singh’s widow, Anamika, added that not only has President Trump reached out to the family, he’s also been the “only one” to do so.

“I actually want to thank you personally,” she said to Trump. “You’re the only one who reached out and gave your condolences to the family.” – READ MORE