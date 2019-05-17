CNN & MSNBC Caught Meddling In US Democracy

The bias is clearly to attack Bernie Sanders, the actual front runner, and prop up establishment hawk (and hack) Joe “Creepy Uncle” Biden.

CNN rigged a poll to censor out nearly everyone under 45 years of age. Based on this nonsensical false sampling they claim Biden is now in the lead.

MSNBC was caught making up false numbers to report, increasing Biden from an actual 25% approval to a magical 28%, just enough to edge out Bernie Sanders. But this is a fraud, deliberate journalistic malfeasance at the highest levels. How could such a thing happen?