Family of fallen Sergeant receives generous gift of mortgage paid for rest of year

The family of fallen Sergeant Mujahid Ramzziddin is getting a helping hand after such a devastating loss.

Sergeant Ramzziddin was a Prince George’s County police officer who was shot and killed while off duty helping his neighbor with a domestic situation last month.

Area businessman, Mike Tikoyan, who owns NT Auto Body shop in Alexandria, Virginia has been watching the Ramziddin family’s story and wanted to help in some way. He reached out to FOX 5 to get in touch with the grieving family.

On Thursday, he met with the sergeant’s widow, Tammi Ramzziddin, and announced he will pay her mortgage for the rest of the year.

“We’re all here to honor your late husband and bless you,” said Tikoyan. He and Ramzziddin hugged and expressed thanks. – READ MORE

