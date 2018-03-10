Report: Former Vice President Joe Biden Preparing Another Run for President in 2020

Joe Biden, a former U.S. senator, former vice president, and oft-times candidate for president, is once again trying to run for the White House, a report says.

Politico reports that Biden’s aides and staffers are now running scenarios for 2020 as he prepares to throw his hat into the Democrat Party primary process, according to the Hill.

Barack Obama’s former vice president is “thinking through a million unconventional options because there is an acknowledgment that this could be an unconventional campaign,” an inside source said.

The insider claims Biden has been upset with President Donald Trump’s administration. – READ MORE

