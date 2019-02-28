Family Clears Joe Biden to Run for President in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden Said Tuesday His Family Voted In Support Of Another Run For President In 2020.

“From being pushed, prodded by my son Hunter, and my wife Jill, and my daughter, we just had a family meeting with all the grandkids too, and there is a consensus that they, the most important people in my life, want me to run,” Biden said.

Biden discussed a possible run for president during a four-hour conversation with historian Jon Meacham on Wednesday. He said that his children and grandchildren were not “naive” about facing public campaign scrutiny.

"The first hurdle for me was deciding whether or not I am comfortable taking the family through what would be a very, very difficult campaign," Biden said.