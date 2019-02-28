WATCH: British Rapper Trolls Leftists By DESTROYING Women’s Deadlift Record ‘As A Woman’

British rapper Zuby conducted an experiment Tuesday on Twitter, challenging the new idea that there are no inherent gender differences by doing a live weightlifting demonstration where he, “identifying as a woman,” broke the British women’s deadlift record.

“I keep hearing about how biological men don’t have any physical strength advantage over women in 2019,” Zuby tweeted, referring to a series of recent articles insisting that male-to-female transgender individuals have “female penises,” and that there’s no inherent gender differences between men and women that should keep male-to-female transgender individuals from competing against natural-born women in athletic events.

“So watch me DESTROY the British Women’s deadlift record without trying.”

I keep hearing about how biological men don't have any physical strength advantage over women in 2019… So watch me DESTROY the British Women's deadlift record without trying. P.S. I identified as a woman whilst lifting the weight. Don't be a bigot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dYRraHCB42 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 26, 2019

Don’t worry. Zuby assured his viewers that everything was fine because, while he was deadlifting, he personally identified as a woman, making him eligible to challenge the women’s record. – READ MORE