 

WATCH: British Rapper Trolls Leftists By DESTROYING Women’s Deadlift Record ‘As A Woman’

British rapper Zuby conducted an experiment Tuesday on Twitter, challenging the new idea that there are no inherent gender differences by doing a live weightlifting demonstration where he, “identifying as a woman,” broke the British women’s deadlift record.

“I keep hearing about how biological men don’t have any physical strength advantage over women in 2019,” Zuby tweeted, referring to a series of recent articles insisting that male-to-female transgender individuals have “female penises,” and that there’s no inherent gender differences between men and women that should keep male-to-female transgender individuals from competing against natural-born women in athletic events.

“So watch me DESTROY the British Women’s deadlift record without trying.”

Don’t worry. Zuby assured his viewers that everything was fine because, while he was deadlifting, he personally identified as a woman, making him eligible to challenge the women’s record. – READ MORE

 

Staff