Famed Clinic Fires Anti-Semitic Doctor Who Said She’d Give Wrong Medicine To Jews

A doctor who was practicing medicine at the famed Cleveland Clinic was fired after her virulent anti-Semitism was discovered, including statements on social media in which she called Jews “dogs” and that she would purposefully give them the wrong medicines.

On Monday, the Cleveland Clinic released a statement regarding Lara Kollab, 27, a former supervised resident who was hired last July 1 but fired in September:

This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.

According to CBS Cleveland, Kollab’s medical license still remains active. State records show it will expire in June 2021. She had studied at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York.- READ MORE