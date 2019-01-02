NBC Blasted For ‘Worst New Year’s Show Ever’; Included ‘Vaginal Steaming’ Comment

NBC’s New Year’s Eve coverage is not getting the response execs were going for — that is, unless they wanted #nbc to be trending with #vaginalsteaming and #dumpsterfire. (Yeah, you read that first one right.)

After her face collided with comedian Leslie Jones’ umbrella to kick the night off, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen decided that 15 minutes before the ball drop was the perfect time to tell co-host Carson Daly and the world about the wonders of vaginal steaming. When the ball finally did drop, NBC somehow managed to fail to actually show it. Even guest star appearances by Teigen’s husband John Legend, Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez, and Kelly Clarkson weren’t enough to keep viewers tuned in.

In case you missed it, Teigen has publicly addressed her personal experience with vaginal steaming before, posting the following photographic evidence on Instagram back in June:

NBC got some unasked-for feedback on its “embarrassing,” “train-wreck” coverage on social media, most commenters unable to get over Teigen’s antics and “dropping the ball” on the ball drop. Some examples (h/t Daily Mail).

"NBC this is the worst New Years Show ever!!!" wrote another, adding "#Fail #NBC #HNY #NYC #CarsonDaly."