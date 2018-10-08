False reports of sexual assault not as rare as claimed, studies show

The assertion from forces against Brett M. Kavanaugh that false allegations of rape or attempted rape are extremely rare is rebutted by a number of studies, researchers say.

Liberals on TV and social media said repeatedly during the Senate confirmation process that only 2 percent of charges are lies — meaning there likely would be truth in the majority of such charges, such as that of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago.

Brent E. Turvey, a criminologist, wrote a 2017 book that dispels this notion. His research, and that of two co-authors, cited statistical studies and police crime reports. One academic study showed that as many as 40 percent of sexual assault charges are false. Mr. Turvey wrote that the FBI in the 1990s pegged the falsity rate at 8 percent for rape or attempted rape complaints.

“There is no shortage of politicians, victims’ advocates and news articles claiming that the nationwide false report for rape and sexual assault is almost nonexistent, presenting a figure of around 2 percent,” writes Mr. Turvey, who directs the Forensic Criminology Institute. “This figure is not only inaccurate, but also it has no basis in reality. Reporting it publicly as a valid frequency rate with any empirical basis is either scientifically negligent or fraudulent.”

A recent study supports this assessment. The Pentagon issues an annual report on sexual assaults in the military. Nearly one-quarter of all cases last year were thrown out for lack of evidence, according to a report released in May. – READ MORE

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say she will not take steps to pursue further action against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her when they were both minors.

Ford’s attorney Debra Katz told CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday that her client will not seek Kavanaugh’s impeachment should he be confirmed to the Supreme Court. She also indicated her client does not regret coming forward with her allegations, which have not been corroborated. Bash had asked Katz and Ford’s other attorney, Lisa Banks, whether Ford would seek to have Kavanaugh impeached if Democrats regain control of the Senate after the midterm elections.

“Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort,” Katz said. “What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI and that’s what she sought to do here.”

“I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” Banks said. “And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets.” – READ MORE