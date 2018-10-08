MCCONNELL REASSURED TRUMP: ‘I’M STRONGER THAN MULE PISS’ ON KAVANAUGH

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell frequently reassured President Donald Trump that the Senate would vote on his nominee to the Supreme Court, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Trump asked McConnell at one point if Senate Republicans were committed to seeing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation through to the end, the report notes, citing interviews with senators and White House officials. McConnell replied: “I’m stronger than mule piss” on Kavanaugh, who consistently denied accusations that he assaulted three women the 1980s.

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court Saturday afternoon, concluding an agonizing nomination process, which included fierce discussion about identity, violence and the spirit of the presumption of innocence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is hailing Saturday’s expected confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as a major boost to Senate Republican candidates in next month’s midterm elections.

McConnell told The Hill he spoke with his top political advisers on Friday, who said the bitter fight over Kavanaugh, and what he has called a “shameless smear campaign” by Democrats, has revved up the GOP base in red states.

“I talked to a couple of my political advisers yesterday and this has been a shot in the arm for us going into the fall election because it underscores the importance of the Senate and our role in personnel, and of course the most important personnel decisions we make are the courts, and particularly the Supreme Court,” McConnell said in an interview Saturday.

“Our base is on fire,” he said, while predicting that expected votes against Kavanaugh by Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) will come back to bite them next month when they are up for reelection in states won by President Trump in 2016.

"I'm doubly upbeat after this Supreme Court fight, which has been like a shot of adrenaline in our campaigns," he said.