FAKE NEWS: D-List Chef Forced To Walk Back Claim Ivanka Trump Got Him Tossed From A D.C. Party

Celebrity Chef Jose Andres, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, claimed Saturday on Twitter that he was booted from a D.C. hotspot because Ivanka Trump didn’t want to see him. But after Trump reached out indicating she had nothing to do with the restaurant’s decision to bar Andres entry, Andres was forced to backpedal from his accusation and apologize.

Andres was, apparently, trying to get into an an annual invite-only after-party for the tony Alfalfa Dinner at Cafe Milano when he was turned away by security. Aggravated, Andres assumed he was barred because the First Daughter was a guest of the club and she didn’t want to be confronted with her father’s detractors. After taking a selfie with the doorman, Andres posted an angry missive on social media.

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Cafe Milano quickly responded, assuring the chef that Ivanka Trump did not handpick the after-party guests and that Andres simply wasn’t on the list to get in. – READ MORE

