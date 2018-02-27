FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Brian Stelter Deceptively Edits NRA Comments. Here’s What They Actually Said (VIDEO)

CNN’s Brian Stelter deceptively edits footage of NRA representatives claiming that the media loves mass shootings. Stelter conveniently edits out how both NRA reps specifically say they are not implying the media loves the tragedy but that the media loves the ratings. pic.twitter.com/ty25MmnKZB — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2018

On Sunday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” hosted by Brian Stelter, deceptively edited video segments of two NRA representatives, using the videos to smear the gun rights organization.

“Reliable Sources” deceptively edited clips of NRA member Colion Noir and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch saying that the media loves mass shootings.

“Reliable Sources” conveniently edited out how both Loesch and Noir both specifically qualified their statements by stating they are not implying the media loves the tragedy of the shootings but that the media loves the ratings they gain from the shootings. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *