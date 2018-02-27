Politics TV
FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Brian Stelter Deceptively Edits NRA Comments. Here’s What They Actually Said (VIDEO)
CNN’s Brian Stelter deceptively edits footage of NRA representatives claiming that the media loves mass shootings.
Stelter conveniently edits out how both NRA reps specifically say they are not implying the media loves the tragedy but that the media loves the ratings. pic.twitter.com/ty25MmnKZB
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2018
On Sunday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” hosted by Brian Stelter, deceptively edited video segments of two NRA representatives, using the videos to smear the gun rights organization.
“Reliable Sources” deceptively edited clips of NRA member Colion Noir and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch saying that the media loves mass shootings.
“Reliable Sources” conveniently edited out how both Loesch and Noir both specifically qualified their statements by stating they are not implying the media loves the tragedy of the shootings but that the media loves the ratings they gain from the shootings. – READ MORE
