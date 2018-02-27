True Pundit

Politics TV

FAKE NEWS: CNN’s Brian Stelter Deceptively Edits NRA Comments. Here’s What They Actually Said (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” hosted by Brian Stelter, deceptively edited video segments of two NRA representatives, using the videos to smear the gun rights organization.

“Reliable Sources” deceptively edited clips of NRA member Colion Noir and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch saying that the media loves mass shootings.

“Reliable Sources” conveniently edited out how both Loesch and Noir both specifically qualified their statements by stating they are not implying the media loves the tragedy of the shootings but that the media loves the ratings they gain from the shootings. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FAKE NEWS: CNN's Brian Stelter Deceptively Edits NRA Comments. Here's What They Actually Said.
FAKE NEWS: CNN's Brian Stelter Deceptively Edits NRA Comments. Here's What They Actually Said.

On Sunday, CNN's "Reliable Sources," hosted by Brian Stelter, deceptively edited video segments of two NRA representatives, using the videos to smear the gun rights organization.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: