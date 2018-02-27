‘Light Gay Prostitution’: Another #MeToo-Themed Tape Of Jimmy Kimmel Emerges (VIDEO)

[UNSEEN]: Jimmy Kimmel mocks man sharing story of being sexually abused by Hollywood Exec in order to get a role. Kimmel called it “LIGHT GAY PROSTITUTION”. .@TheAcademy couldn’t find a better host for #Oscars2018?#DropJimmy #TimesUpJimmy #TimesUp .@JimmyKimmel .@LauraLoomer pic.twitter.com/ElRjZr4RXc — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) February 25, 2018

Audio tape of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel making light of a podcast host’s alleged sexual encounter with a Hollywood executive as “light gay prostitution” has emerged — just days before the comedian takes the stage to host the “Time’s Up”-era Oscars.

Below is the audio and transcript posted by Austen Fletcher of Kimmel’s 2014 appearance on “The Big 3 Podcast,” hosted by Perry Caravello, Don Barris, and Walter Molinski. “Jimmy Kimmel mocks man sharing story of being sexually abused by Hollywood Exec in order to get a role,” Fletcher wrote in the caption.

In the episode, Caravello discusses his experience of allegedly being coerced into a sexual act by Hollywood executive Randy Callahan, a topic which has been brought up at other times on the show and treated as something of a running joke. In the audio clip posted by Fletcher, Kimmel discusses the alleged incident with Caravello, which Kimmel describes as “light gay prostitution” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *