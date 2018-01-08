True Pundit

Featured Politics TV

Fake Jake Tapper Had Security Officers Escort Stephen Miller from CNN Studio Like Common Criminal

Posted on by
Share:

A new low for Fake Jake Tapper.

As always, the only way liberals can win arguments is by silencing conservative voices.

After a heated exchange with Stephen Miller, CNN host Jake Tapper reportedly had the Trump senior policy adviser escorted off the set.

Arden Farhi, White House producer for CBS News, reported on the removal Sunday based on information from a CNN source.

Matt Dornic, Vice President of Communications at CNN, said the network did not issue an official statement about the incident.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

CNN had security escort Stephen Miller off set after he embarrassed Jake Tapper
CNN had security escort Stephen Miller off set after he embarrassed Jake Tapper

"... after refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security.'"
www.bizpacreview.com www.bizpacreview.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: