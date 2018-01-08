Fake Jake Tapper Had Security Officers Escort Stephen Miller from CNN Studio Like Common Criminal

A new low for Fake Jake Tapper.

As always, the only way liberals can win arguments is by silencing conservative voices.

After a heated exchange with Stephen Miller, CNN host Jake Tapper reportedly had the Trump senior policy adviser escorted off the set.

Arden Farhi, White House producer for CBS News, reported on the removal Sunday based on information from a CNN source.

Matt Dornic, Vice President of Communications at CNN, said the network did not issue an official statement about the incident.

A source at @CNN re the Stephen Miller interview with @jaketapper on @CNNSotu: “The segment was over and Mr. Miller was politely asked to leave the set multiple times—after refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security.” — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018