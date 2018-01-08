Out of touch celeb wears $400 ‘poverty is sexist’ sweater at the Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was marked by a lot of stars and celebrities wearing black and talking about gender inequality in show business. However, one of the more puzzling pieces of wardrobe activism came from “9-1-1” star Connie Britton.

The actress turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a black skirt and a long-sleeved sweater with the words “poverty is sexist” stitched on the front in cursive writing. Fans almost immediately took to Twitter to express their confusion at the statement.

“I’m sorry but this doesn’t make sense. Poverty isn’t gender orientated,” one user wrote.

The sweater appears to be a product of Lingua Franca, which custom makes sweaters with activist-learning slogans stitched into them such as “I miss Barack,” “resist” and “The Future is Female.” The sweaters typically cost $380. (FOX NEWS)

Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was “Hollywood fakery” for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.

Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was "Hollywood fakery" for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.

McGowan, an actress and activist who has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her, criticized the awards show in an impassioned Twitter exchange with Asia Argento, another alleged Weinstein victim. And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018 When Argento pointed out that McGowan had spoken out about Weinstein and inspired others to step forward, the former "Charmed" star wrote in reply: "And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, @AsiaArgento #RoseArmy." (HUFFINGTON POST)

