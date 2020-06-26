Faith Hill Demands Mississippi Change Its Flag: ‘A Direct Symbol Of Terror’

Country singer Faith Hill is calling on the Mississippi legislature to change the state flag, which still features the Confederate emblem.

Hill, 52, is a native of Mississippi and wrote on Twitter Thursday that she believes the flag should be changed because it is “a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music,” Hill tweeted.

“Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag),” she continued. “I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --