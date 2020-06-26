Nashville Prep School Ends Annual George Washington Celebration Because It’s Not ‘Relevant To The Way That We Teach History Today’

A prominent prep school in Nashville, Tennessee has said it will no longer hold its annual celebration of George Washington because its “not consistent or relevant to the way that we teach history today.”

The prep school, Harpeth Hall, made the decision last week, The Tennessee Star reported. Jess Hill, who heads the school, wouldn’t answer the outlet’s specific questions about canceling the event, but did send a statement.

“After much thoughtful dialogue spanning several years, Harpeth Hall has decided to discontinue the annual George Washington Celebration,” Hill wrote.

Hill included three reasons why the school decided to end the celebration:

“It is not consistent with or relevant to the way that we teach history today.”

“It does not demonstrate the significant role that women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups play in our nation’s history.”

“A growing number of students, faculty, staff, and alumnae are expressing their discomfort with this tradition.” – READ MORE

