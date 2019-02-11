Fairfax calls on FBI to investigate sexual assault allegations against him

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) is asking for an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him amid calls from his own party to resign.

Late Saturday, Fairfax released a statement calling for “all appropriate and impartial investigatory authorities, including the FBI, to investigate fully and thoroughly the allegations against me,” according to multiple reports.

“The one thing I want to make abundantly clear is that in both situations I knew at the time, and I know today, that the interactions were consensual,” he said.

“I am asking that no one rush to judgment and I am asking for there to be space in this moment for due process,” Fairfax added.

Fairfax has been accused of sexual assault by two women. – READ MORE