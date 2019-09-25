Failing Presidential Candidate Cheers Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry

California billionaire and presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Tuesday praised Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

“When I see the people of the United States win, and when I see the country stand up for what’s right, yeah, I get a big smile on my face. That’s what I live for,” he said on MSNBC Tuesday.

During the interview, anchor Katy Tur confirmed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) planned to announce the opening of an impeachment inquiry. Tur asked Steyer whether impeachment helps his 2020 campaign.

Steyer replied "I don't know" and restated his excitement about the "grassroots" push for impeachment.