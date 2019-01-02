Fail: Michael Avenatti Predicted Don Jr. Would be Indicted by New Year

Embattled Celebrity Lawyer Michael Avenatti Spent The End Of 2018 Enduring Humiliation, As His Prediction That Donald Trump Jr. Would Be Indicted Before New Year’s Ever Never Came To Pass.

Back in October, Avenatti assured his followers that unidentified prosecutors would indict the president’s son before his birthday, December 21, and urged people who didn’t believe his prediction to merely look at his “record over the last 7 months.”

“Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18,” Avenatti wrote at the time. “If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning.”

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

Days after his initial claim, the 47-year-old doubled down, mocking Don. Jr over his supposed legal troubles and boasting that it could "not happen to a nicer guy."