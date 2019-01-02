White House press deputy lashes out at reporter doubting Trump’s location

White House press deputy Hogan Gidley blasted a reporter who questioned whether or not President Trump was working at his Oval Office desk on Monday.

Playboy reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem tweeted Monday morning that Trump was lying when he claimed to be in the Oval Office because no Marine was stationed outside the door, which is customary when the president is in the office.

Gidley fired back, saying he saw Trump himself in the Oval Office minutes before his tweet.

“So, now I’m just waiting for you and the rest of your ilk to either stop jumping to false conclusions, correct the record, or, here’s a thought, call the press team to ask,” Gidley wrote on Twitter.

POTUS tweet minutes ago claimed he was in the Oval Office. No marine there so that’s another lie. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/rnJnQt88HO — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 31, 2018

Karem has clashed with the White House press team before. In June, he demanded White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tell him during a briefing whether she had any "empathy."