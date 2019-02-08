FACT-CHECKING: Leftist Dem Senator Mocks AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’ With One Remark

On Thursday, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who is no slouching leftist herself (witness her attacks on judicial nominees for having religious Christian views), permitted her mind to contemplate reality for a moment as she examined the “Green New Deal” offered by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That perusal stimulated Hirono enough to acknowledge an obvious problem with the deal’s apparent insistence on phasing out air travel: Hirono reportedly said, “That would be pretty hard for Hawaii.”

Sen Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal & trying to cut down on air air travel. “That would be pretty hard for Hawaii” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 7, 2019

On Thursday morning, Ocasio-Cortez released an overview of her new plan which stated, “Totally overhaul transportation by massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing, build charging stations everywhere, build out high- speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary, create affordable public transit available to all, with goal to replace every combustion-engine vehicle …”

Hawaii, lying in the Pacific Ocean, rests approximately 2500 miles from the coast of California. A commercial flight takes roughly six hours to travel from California to Hawaii; a normal cruise line takes four days. A motor boat can take up to two weeks.- READ MORE