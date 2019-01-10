Fact Check: Pelosi Is Incorrect, MS-13 Members Routinely Pose as Children at Border

During The Democrat Response To President Trump’s Oval Office Address, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Claimed That Minors Arriving At The United States-mexico Border Are “not A Security Threat.”

The fact is, the women and children at the border are not a security threat,” Pelosi said. “They are a humanitarian challenge, a challenge that President Trump’s own cruel and counterproductive policies have only deepened. And the fact is, President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage.”

However, this claim is not true in many cases. In a November 2017 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid, one-third of the 214 MS-13 gang members arrested in the operation had arrived in the U.S. as “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UACs).

This year, alone, there have been numerous cases of violent MS-13 gang members arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, posing as children. – READ MORE