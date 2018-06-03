Facebook to Replace ‘Trending News’ with ‘Breaking News’, Limited to 80 Undisclosed Publications

Facebook Has Announced The End Of Their Controversial “trending News” Feature. It Is To Be Replaced By A “breaking News” Label That It Is Testing With A Select Group Of 80 Publications. Facebook Has Not Yet Said If The Feature Will Become Available To All Publications.

Facebook said they will replace trending news — the list of “trending stories” that appear in users’ sidebars — with three new features, one focused on breaking news, another on local news, and another on video.

Facebook indicated that they will discriminate against sources the platform doesn’t deem to be trustworthy, saying the system is designed to keep users informed of “timely, breaking news” while “making sure the news they see on Facebook is from trustworthy and quality sources.”

Trending news, the feature that Facebook plans to replace, was the subject of intense controversy in 2016 — including the threat of an investigation from Senate commerce committee chairman Sen. John Thune (R-SD) — after it was revealed that the editors in charge of Trending repeatedly discriminated against news stories of interest to conservatives, while promoting progressive stories. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1