Leaked Google Emails Show Employees Worried What Elon Musk Would Think About Its AI Program With The Pentagon

Google employees were worried about what entrepreneur Elon Musk would think about the company’s artificial intelligence contract with The Pentagon, leaked emails from September 2017 revealed.

The September emails show company employees deliberating over whether it should publicly announce its “Project Maven” contract with the Pentagon, which it did not end up doing until March 2018.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk would probably be critical about the program, Google Cloud’s chief scientist for AI, Fei-Fei Li, implied.

“Weaponized AI is probably one of the most sensitized topics of AI — if not THE most. This is red meat to the media to find all ways to damage Google. You probably heard Elon Musk and his comment about AI causing WW3,” Li wrote.

“I don’t know what would happen if the media starts picking up a theme that Google is secretly building AI weapons or AI technologies to enable weapons for the Defense industry,” Li continued. “Google Cloud has been building our theme on Democratizing AI in 2017, and Diane and I have been talking about Humanistic AI for enterprise. I’d be super careful to protect these very positive images.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1