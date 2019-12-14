Facebook Shuts Down Mom for Sharing Christmas Bible Passages

Apparently, now sharing Bible passages are a violation of Facebook’s ever-changing “Community Standards.”

Just ask Carol Waldmann, a Pennsylvania Mom and wife, who logged onto her Facebook account to find her post from the Book of Luke in the Bible was scrubded from her timeline.

Luke, Chapter 10 to be exact.

“The secular left is at it again denying my link in a Facebook post to an online bible,” Waldmann said in an interview with True Pundit.

Waldmann shared chapters of Luke, as part of a build up to Christmas, for days before the Facebook overlords dropped the Biblical hammer.

We reached out to Facebook for comment but … no one was answering emails or the phone.

It’s difficult, after all, to get good telecommunications and internet from the gates of Hell.