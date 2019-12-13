Trump Revels in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Historic Electoral Win

President Donald Trump wasted no time Friday congratulating U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his historic victory in yesterday’s general election, telling Johnson that a “massive new trade deal” between the two countries awaits his new government.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a new trade once the U.K. fullfills Johnson’s promise to finally separate itself from the European Union.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.,” Trump said.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Britain's Conservative Party trounced his left-wing opponents, led by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in Tuesday's vote. With all but one of the seats counted, Johnson's Tories took 364 of the 650 seats in parliament up for grabs. Labour won 203 seats, 59 seats less than it won in the last election.