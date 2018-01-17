Facebook Says Group Wanting To Burn Christian Mom Alive Meets ‘Community Standards’

Explaining the biblical view on homosexuality does not meet Facebook’s community standards, but wanting to burn a Christian mom alive for her stance against feminism and political correctness does.

Her name is conservative blogger Elizabeth Johnston, but you may know her as “The Activist Mommy,” and a group on Facebook sure has a lot of hate for her, as they have named themselves “I will find The Activist Mommy and burn whoever runs it alive.”

Charming.

When Johnston reported the group to Facebook for “harassment,” the social media empire said the group with the violent name did not “go against one of [Facebook’s] specific community standards.” According to the Facebook moderator, Johnston needed a photo to prove harassment, not the name of the group. – READ MORE

Facebook’s News Feed is broken. No, that is’t a comment on the current state of social media or Mark Zuckerberg’s pledge to fix what’s broken about Facebook.

I mean, it’s literally broken. Many users are reporting that they’re opening the Facebook app and website only to see a big, blank space that says “there are no more posts to show right now.”

Though not affecting all users, the glitch appears to be fairly widespread, with a number of users reporting some variation of the “no posts” issue.

Facebook is broken right now. pic.twitter.com/VHMpX3IJmL — Meredith Guthrie (@meredithea) January 16, 2018

I'm honestly loving the new Facebook algorithm pic.twitter.com/UNcjOemJWt — eve peyser (@evepeyser) January 16, 2018

While the apparent glitch may be an annoyance for some Facebook addicts, others are pointing out that it’s actually kind of nice to have some News Feed silence for a change. – READ MORE

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced major changes to his social media empire this week that caused stocks — and his fortune — to tumble, Bloomberg news reported.

Zuckerberg lost $3.3 billion Friday after he said content from family and friends, and not media outlets and businesses, will dominate Facebook’s news feed. Facebook’s shares fell as much as 5.5 percent, to $177.40,” Bloomberg reported.

But Zuckerberg won’t be going broke anytime soon. Although he lost his spot as the world’s fourth-richest person to Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega, Zuckerberg’s fortune is still standing strong at $74 billion.

Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives said in published reports that the changes will be better for users and the company in the long run. – READ MORE