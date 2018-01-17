Time Is Almost Up For Woody Allen

Time is almost up for filmmaker Woody Allen.

Despite being an industry darling that survived even the #MeToo wave, within one week of his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow scolding Hollywood for their embrace of her alleged sexual abuser, Hollywood has responded with resounding force.

Since 1993, Dylan Farrow has maintained that Woody Allen sexually molested her while he dated actress Mia Farrow. Allen has emphatically denied the accusation, claiming that his former partner Mia coached Dylan as part of a vicious custody dispute. The charges were ultimately dismissed by authorities. Moses Farrow, Dylan’s brother, has defended Allen’s innocence while asserting that Mia was the abusive one.

In the Allen/Farrow divide, Hollywood is slowly inching toward Dylan Farrow’s corner. Just last week, “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig stated publicly that she would never work with Allen again, saying she felt “heartbroken” by Dylan Farrow’s accusations.

This week, two more former Woody Allen actors have publicly denounced him; Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet both announced on Instagram they will donate their salaries from the upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Another actor from the film, Griffin Newman, said in October he would donate his salary to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Filmmaker Woody Allen told the BBC that he’s “sad” for Harvey Weinstein and fears the allegations against the disgraced movie mogul may lead to a “witch hunt” against men.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” said Allen, whose son Ronan Farrow reported claims from several women alleging Weinstein raped them. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” Allen said. “That’s not right either.” – READ MORE