Facebook purging any content containing phrase ‘stop the steal’

Facebook announced Monday that it will now remove any content from its platform that includes the phrase “stop the steal” as part of its enhanced enforcement following last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“We are now removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram,” the company declared in a statement. “We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence.”

The social media platform, founded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, went on to explain:

We’ve been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue. But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration. It may take some time to scale up our enforcement of this new step but we have already moved a significant number of posts.

Facebook’s latest measure is part of an ongoing, coordinated crackdown by major social media outlets against President Donald Trump and his assertions that the presidential election was stolen for President-elect Joe Biden. – READ MORE

