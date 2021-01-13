Elon Musk Rips Big Tech Censorship Of Conservatives

On Monday, responding to a story satirizing Big Tech censorship, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and the CEO of Tesla and Space X, tweeted, “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

Musk’s tweet follows the removal of Parler on platforms including Amazon, Apple, and Google and reports of a “purge” of right-wing users on social media platforms.

Musk has evinced some conservative views for some time. In May 2020, he gave an indication of how fed-up he is with the leftist governance of what was then his home state of California, apparently urging followers on Twitter to join the conservatives of America as he tweeted succinctly, “Take the red pill.”

In July 2020, he tweeted an attack on the father of communism, Karl Marx, writing, “Das Kapital in a nutshell,” followed by a picture of Marx with the statement in quasi-German, “Gib me dat for free.” – READ MORE

