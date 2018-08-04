Facebook punishes Trump ‘Crossing the Swamp’ painting post

President Trump crossing the D.C. swamp violates Facebook’s advertising guidelines.

Artist Jon McNaughton, who painted “Crossing the Swamp,” a parody of George Washington crossing the Delaware, features the President in command of a rowboat as it crosses a swamp in front of the Capitol.

Standing with the foot on the edge of the boat and holding a lantern, Trump is surrounded by Nikki Haley, James Mattis, Ben Carson, President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and John Kelly.

I can't believe my Facebook advertisement was REJECTED!

See the painting at https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ pic.twitter.com/zVn68ls7oW — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 3, 2018

“I can’t believe my Facebook advertisement was REJECTED!” McNaughton tweeted on Thursday.

The accompanying graphic he shared reads, “Your post is still published on your Page, but it is no longer boosted because it doesn’t following Facebook’s Advertising Policies.” – READ MORE

