WATCH: Pelosi confuses millions, billions, trillions — has trouble saying ‘debilitating’

Is it any wonder the U.S. government has a $21.3 trillion debt when politicians can’t tell the difference between a number with 6 zeros and one with 12?

Nancy Pelosi made an appearance this week at San Francisco’s Mission Neighborhood Health Center, and during a brief media appearance afterward, she confused millions with billions with trillions, had trouble speaking, and got her government programs mixed up.

“Imagine that,” she said, lamenting the number of people with pre-existing conditions, “130 million people, meaning 130 million families, probably,” she told reporters.

That would be difficult, given that according to government stats, there were only 126 million households in 2017. – READ MORE

