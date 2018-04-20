Facebook has auto-enrolled users into a facial recognition test in Europe

Facebook users in Europe are reporting the company has begun testing its controversial facial recognition technology in the region.

Jimmy Nsubuga, a journalist at Metro, is among several European Facebook users who have said they’ve been notified by the company they are in its test bucket.

The company has previously said an opt-in option for facial recognition will be pushed out to all European users next month. It’s hoping to convince Europeans to voluntarily allow it to expand its use of the controversial, privacy-hostile tech — which was turned off in the bloc after regulatory pressure, back in 2012.

Under impending changes to Facebook’s T&Cs — ostensibly to comply with the EU’s incoming GDPR data protection standard — the company has crafted a manipulative consent flow that tries to sell people on giving it their data; including filling in facial recognition blanks in its business by convincing Europeans to agree to it grabbing and using their biometric data.

Notably Facebook is not offering a voluntary opt-in to Europeans who find themselves in its facial recognition test bucket. Rather people are automatically being made into its lab rats — and have to actively delve into the settings to say no. – READ MORE

