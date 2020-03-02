Facebook Fact Checker Debunks New Smear Against Trump From Media, Democrats: ‘Factually Inaccurate’

A Facebook fact checker intervened this weekend to stop the latest smear against President Donald Trump from the media and members of the Democratic Party after they falsely claimed that the president called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Facebook took action against a report from left-wing Politico after Check Your Fact, which is a subsidiary of Daily Caller Inc., flagged the false claim to the social media company.

In its headline, Politico falsely stated, “Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax.’”

Politico’s opening line also falsely claimed, “President Donald Trump on Friday night tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.” – READ MORE

