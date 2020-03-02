Major court ruling ‘vindicated’ Trump on impeachment, reveals ‘abuse’ of House Dems, expert says

President Donald Trump scored a major legal victory on Friday when a federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s ruling that required former White House counsel Don McGahn answer congressional subpoenas.

According to constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley, the court’s ruling has significant implications on the nature of Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in a split 2-1 decision that McGahn could defy subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary Committee.

Essentially, the court ruled that it did not have the constitutional authority to resolve the stalemate between the White House and Congress, urging Congress seek other remedies outside of the judicial system.

“The White House is vindicated in showing that it had valid constitutional arguments to make — arguments ridiculed at the Senate trial,” Turley explained. – READ MORE

