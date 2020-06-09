Facebook deletes ad of gun-toting congressional candidate who warns Antifa to stay out of Georgia

Facebook deleted a campaign ad from a GOP candidate in Georgia because she was brandishing a gun in the political commercial.

Marjorie Greene is running in Georgia’s 14th District, and she already grabbed attention with a campaign ad where she warns Antifa to stay out of Georgia. In the ad, Greene is standing on the porch of a local business, and she is armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

“I have a message for Antifa terrorists,” Greene says. “Stay the hell out of Northwest Georgia.”

“You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses or destroy our homes,” Greene tells Antifa.

Greene posted the campaign ad on Tuesday, but it was deleted by Facebook on Thursday. Facebook told Greene’s campaign that the ad was pulled because it violated the company’s policies against promoting the use of firearms. – READ MORE

