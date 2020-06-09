Massachusetts Trump supporter, 82, ‘violently assaulted’ by motorist, 27, police say

Nobody should be attacked for their political views, Charlie Chase says.

But according to authorities, that’s exactly what happened last week to the 82-year-old U.S. military veteran and supporter of President Trump.

The Fall River, Mass., man says he was holding a Trump sign and wearing a Trump hat when suddenly a motorist allegedly got out of his car and charged toward him.

“Give me the (expletive) sign!” the suspect said, according to police.

Fall River Man Allegedly Assaulted 82-Year-Old Trump Supporter https://t.co/O0tHjYHtPc pic.twitter.com/Y0A918azms — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 5, 2020

“The guy, when he came at me, I had never seen a horror story … that the face was so filled with hate and anger, as his was,” Chase told WPRI-TV of Providence, R.I.

Everything happened so fast that Chase had to ask a buddy what transpired, he said.

“According to the other fella that was with me, I didn’t know that had lifted me up, but he apparently lifted me up and flung me down on my back to the ground,” Chase told the station. – READ MORE

