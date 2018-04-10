Facebook data leak whistleblower warns that your private info may be stored in Russia

Among the biggest developments to this ongoing nightmare of a story is a troubling new revelation from the whistleblower who brought this troubling scandal to light in the first place. According to Christopher Wylie, the private data stolen from as many as 87 million Facebook users might currently be stored in Russia.

In an interview Sunday with NBC’s Meet the Press, former Cambridge Analytica data analyst Christopher Wylie added some more fuel to the fire. Wylie covered several troubling issues during the course of the 18-minute interview, but two claims stand out.

First, as we noted above, Wylie claims that the actual number of Facebook users whose data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica could actually higher than the 87 million figure Facebook has offered on several occasions. As we’ve noted before, every Facebook user at this point should just assume he or she may be affected. And regardless of whether or not one’s data may have been harvested in this instance, everyone should take measures immediately to protect, or better yet delete, his or her sensitive data from Facebook.

“There is a genuine risk that this data has been accessed by quite a few people, and that it could be stored in various parts of the world, including Russia, given the fact that the professor who was managing the data harvesting process was going back and forth between the UK and to Russia,” Wylie said during the interview. – READ MORE

