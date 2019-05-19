Facebook claims it suspended Candace Owens’ page by ‘mistake,’ restores access

Facebook has restored social media privileges to Candace Owens.

Early Friday, Owens’ tweeted that Facebook had suspended her page for a week over a post that called for “Black America” to wake up to the “great liberal hoax.” The outspoken communications director at Turning Point USA is best known for her Blexit campaign, which urges the black community to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republicans.

The Trump supporter tweeted an update Friday afternoon that she once again had access to her social media page, along with a message from Facebook that claimed its censorship of her account was a “mistake.”

Owens credited the “millions of conservatives” who she believes lashed out against the platform’s move to silence her voice – READ MORE