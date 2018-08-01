Facebook Chief Security Officer Abruptly Quits One Day After He Announced Facebook & FBI Busted Supposed New Political Influence Campaigns

“Facebook’s Chief Security Officer @ alexstamos, who presented yesterday on political influence campaigns from bad actors on the platform, officially has a new job and is leaving Facebook.”

That was fast.

But, but, but what about those “bad actors” the FBI and Facebook just caught trying to influence the 2018 midterm elections?

Supposedly caught. Exactly.

Time for Alex Stamos to get out while he still can.

Facebook's Chief Security Officer @alexstamos, who presented yesterday on political influence campaigns from bad actors on the platform, officially has a new job and is leaving Facebook. https://t.co/zLdx7rIOmz — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) August 1, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1