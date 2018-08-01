True Pundit

Facebook Chief Security Officer Abruptly Quits One Day After He Announced Facebook & FBI Busted Supposed New Political Influence Campaigns

“Facebook’s Chief Security Officer , who presented yesterday on political influence campaigns from bad actors on the platform, officially has a new job and is leaving Facebook.”

That was fast.

But, but, but what about those “bad actors” the FBI and Facebook just caught trying to influence the 2018 midterm elections?

Supposedly caught. Exactly.

Time for Alex Stamos to get out while he still can.

