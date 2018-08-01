True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Alyssa Milano: ‘If They Fire Mueller, We Take to the Streets’

Posted on by
Share:

Actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano put out a call to the Resistance on Wednesday, warning of a revolt if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election is ended.

“If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets,” Alyssa Milano tweeted in response to a tweet sent by President Donald Trump, urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions halt the Mueller probe.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” President Trump tweeted.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Alyssa Milano: 'If They Fire Mueller, We Take to the Streets'
Alyssa Milano: 'If They Fire Mueller, We Take to the Streets'

Actress Alyssa Milano put out a call to the Resistance, warning of a revolt if Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election is ended.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: