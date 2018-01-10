True Pundit

‘F— the police’: Chelsea Manning slams cops on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

As many people across the country recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday, convicted spy Chelsea Manning took to Twitter to blast the men and women in blue.

“F— the police,” Manning tweeted out on Tuesday, followed by “#DisarmThePolice#WeGotThis.”

Manning doubled down on her position sending out a series of tweets with seemingly unsourced stats.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison after her arrest in 2010, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. – READ MORE

Millions of Americans spent November 11th paying respect to the brave men and women who put their own lives second and put on a uniform.

They offered free meals, special deals, and their heartfelt thanks. But one person — one who wore the uniform as well — delivered a surprising take:

It wasn’t long before people responded, suggesting that Manning sit out Veterans Day considering her own personal history:

